a year ago
New Zealand's Heartland Bank reports lift in FY net profit
August 15, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

New Zealand's Heartland Bank reports lift in FY net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Heartland Bank Ltd reported higher full year net profit on growth in its household, business and rural divisions.

The lender said its net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$54.2 million ($39.08 million), up 12.5 percent on the year.

The company said it would pay a final divided of 5 New Zealand cents a share, up 11 percent on the previous year.

Looking ahead, it forecast its net profit would be in a range of NZ$57 million to NZ$60 million in the current financial year. ($1 = 1.3870 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
