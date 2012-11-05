FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario Teachers near $1.3 bln Heartland Dental deal-source
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 5, 2012 / 2:48 PM / in 5 years

Ontario Teachers near $1.3 bln Heartland Dental deal-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is expected to announce a roughly $1.3 billion deal to acquire Heartland Dental Care Inc, one of the largest U.S. dental practice management companies, according to a person familiar with the matter on Monday.

Ontario Teachers, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, has prevailed over three private equity firms that had also made final bids for Heartland Dental in an auction, the person said.

Reuters reported previously that buyout firms KKR & Co , Apax Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners submitted final bids on Oct. 22 for Heartland Dental, which has been exploring a sale after hiring investment banks Jefferies and Moelis earlier this year.

Bloomberg reported late on Sunday that Ontario Teachers has won the auction, beating out the three private equity bidders.

Heartland, based in Effingham, Illinois, and Ontario Teachers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The person familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because the deal had yet to be announced.

Heartland Dental, in which Chicago-based private equity firm CHS Capital Partners has a stake, has about $120 million in annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and could be sold for 10 to 12 times EBITDA, Reuters reported previously.

Heartland Dental manages more than 350 affiliated dental practices in 19 U.S. states, providing dentists with administrative services such as personnel staffing, purchasing, and financial, marketing and technology support, according to its website.

The company is partly owned and operated by founder and Chief Executive Rick Workman, a dentist. CHS Capital made a minority equity investment in 2008 for an undisclosed sum.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.