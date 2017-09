Dec 15 (Reuters) - Payments processor Global Payments Inc will buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Global Payments’ offer of $100 per Heartland Payment share represents a 17.5 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)