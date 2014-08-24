FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Heartland year profit rises
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Heartland year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand bank and financial services company Heartland Ltd posted an annual profit in line with expectations as its income improved in the strongly growing economy.

The company reported an after tax profit for the 12 months to June 30 of NZ$36 million ($30.03 million) against the previous year’s NZ$6.9 million. It had forecast a profit of about NZ$36 million.

Heartland, which offers niche business and consumer finance as well as banking, declared a dividend of 3.5 cents a share against last year’s 2.5 cents a share, taking its full year payout to 6 cents. (1 US dollar = 1.1988 New Zealand dollar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.