Cuban doctors arrive in Liberia to fight Ebola
October 22, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cuban doctors arrive in Liberia to fight Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A plane carrying some 50 Cuban doctors and nurses arrived in Liberia on Wednesday to help treat victims of Ebola in the West African country, where a U.S. military mission is also deploying to fight the deadly virus.

An Air Cubana jet carrying the 51 medical staff touched down at Monrovia’s Roberts International Airport. Another group of around 40 doctors from the communist-led Caribbean island were due to arrive in neighbouring Guinea on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
