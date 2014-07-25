FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Ebola victim dies in quarantine in Nigeria
July 25, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected Ebola victim dies in quarantine in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 25 (Reuters) - A Liberian man suspected to have Ebola virus has died in quarantine in Lagos, Nigeria, a Nigerian official in Geneva told Reuters on Friday.

The man, who collapsed on arrival at the airport in Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, was being kept in isolation by authorities and had not entered the mega-city of 21 million people, he said.

“While he was in quarantine he passed away,” the official said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay, Larry King

