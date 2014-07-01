FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heathrow CEO plans to raise landing fees -FT
July 1, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Heathrow CEO plans to raise landing fees -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s largest airport, Heathrow, is looking to raise the landing fees it charges airlines, Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye told the Financial Times in an interview.

Holland-Kaye, who takes over as CEO on Tuesday, told the FT that Heathrow planned to increase the “aeronautical charge” to 24 pounds per passenger from 20 pounds.

Landing fees are a crucial source of income for Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport. The fees are normally passed on by airlines to passengers. (on.ft.com/1iTTlnx)

The FT reported that the CEO said the proposal was part of a draft funding plan for a third runway that was submitted to UK’s Airports Commission. The paper said the CEO was confident of getting the commission’s approval for a third runway opening in 2025.

A Heathrow representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

Heathrow Airport Holdings, which is co-owned by Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial and other partners.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal

