Heathrow Airport says CEO Matthews to leave later this year
April 1, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Heathrow Airport says CEO Matthews to leave later this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday its chief executive Colin Matthews would be leaving the company later this year and that it had started searching for his successor.

Matthews, who joined the world’s third busiest airport in 2008, said he would leave after Terminal 2 opens later this year, a redevelopment scheme which has been key to the airport’s expansion in recent years.

Heathrow’s owners include Spain’s Ferrovial and the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, China and Singapore.

Earlier on Tuesday, the airport said it would not contest a decision by the regulator to impose a new price cap on its charges to airlines.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
