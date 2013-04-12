FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Heathrow's March traffic up 3.9 pct
April 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

London Heathrow's March traffic up 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at London’s Heathrow airport rose 3.9 percent in March, boosted by strong growth on European and Chinese routes, Heathrow Ltd said on Friday.

Of the 5.9 million people who passed through the London hub last month, passenger numbers to China rose 15.1 percent year-on-year with India also delivering good growth, the British airport operator formerly known as BAA said.

European traffic rose 7.4 percent, despite the continuing weakness of the European economy, with especially strong growth on routes to Italy, France and Norway.

Heathrow said the growth was also driven by a record March average load factor, a measure of how full flights are, of 75.8 percent, up 2.4 percentage points.

It added that Heathrow’s cargo activity was down 2.3 percent in March, In line with slower world trade trends.

