FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heathrow airport first half profit up 18 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Heathrow airport first half profit up 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow airport on Wednesday posted an 18 percent rise in first half profit, largely driven by an increase in the fees it charges airlines.

Heathrow Ltd, the British airport operator formerly known as BAA, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose of 610 million pounds ($937.4 million) in the six months to the end of June. Revenues rose 9.2 percent to 1.15 billion pounds.

The operator said its aeronautical income, which includes airline tariffs, rose 15.7 percent during the period.

The company said passenger traffic at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, rose 2.4 percent to 34.4 million during the first six months of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.