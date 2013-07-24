Heathrow airport first half profit up 18 pct

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow airport on Wednesday posted an 18 percent rise in first half profit, largely driven by an increase in the fees it charges airlines.

Heathrow Ltd, the British airport operator formerly known as BAA, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose of 610 million pounds ($937.4 million) in the six months to the end of June. Revenues rose 9.2 percent to 1.15 billion pounds.

The operator said its aeronautical income, which includes airline tariffs, rose 15.7 percent during the period.

The company said passenger traffic at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, rose 2.4 percent to 34.4 million during the first six months of the year.