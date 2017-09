LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - HEATHROW AIRPORT - IN JULY RECORD 7.29 MLN PASSENGERS (+4.7% ON JULY 2014)

HEATHROW FUNDING LTD - MIDDLE EAST TRAFFIC WAS ALSO UP 13.3% AS CARRIERS ADDED NEW A380S TO THESE SEGMENTS

HEATHROW FUNDING LTD - WITHIN EMERGING MARKETS, PASSENGER VOLUMES WERE PARTICULARLY STRONG TO MEXICO WHICH WAS UP 29.5%, CHINA UP 13.7% AND BRAZIL UP 1.6%.

HEATHROW FUNDING LTD - LARGER, QUIETER, FULLER AIRCRAFT CONTINUED TO BE A DRIVER FOR PASSENGER GROWTH AT HEATHROW.