BRIEF-Heathrow Q1 traffic up 0.5 pct
April 28, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Heathrow Q1 traffic up 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Traffic growth year on year of 0.5% reflects later timing of Easter in 2014

* Revenue up 10.8% to £576 million

* EBITDA up 31.8% to £319 million providing strong position to start new regulatory period

* Terminal 2: Queen’s Terminal remains on track for its first flight on 4 June 2014

* Heathrow will submit refined proposals on its third runway to the Airports Commission reflecting input from public consultations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

