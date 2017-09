May 13 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd :

* Heathrow places eur600 million euro bond

* Announces that it has successfully placed eur 600 million euro-denominated class a bond with a 2022 maturity and a fixed annual coupon of 1.875%

* Expects proceeds of bond to go towards repaying an existing eur 750 million bond on its maturity in September 2014 Further company coverage: