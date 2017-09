Sept 11 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* A record 7.05 million passengers travelled through heathrow in august 2014, an increase of 1.3% on august 2013, making it heathrow’s busiest ever month

* Larger, fuller aircraft continue to drive passenger numbers at heathrow

* Within emerging markets, mexico was up 15.3%, china was up 9.3% and india was up 3.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: