BRIEF-Heathrow Funding to sell stake in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports
October 16, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Heathrow Funding to sell stake in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd :

* Sale of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports

* Has agreed to sell its 100 pct interest in Aberdeen International Airport Limited, Glasgow Airport Limited and Southampton International Airport limited to a consortium

* Consortium formed by Ferrovial and Macquarie for £1,048 million in cash and assumed debt

* Sale is subject to EU merger regulation clearance

* At closing, sale consideration will be increased to compensate Heathrow for time delay between today and closing date

* Sale is expected to close no later than January 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

