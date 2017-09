Oct 29 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Results for nine months ended 30 september 2014

* Revenue up 8.2% to £1,986 million and ebitda up 12.4% to £1,172 million

* 9 months ended sept adjusted ebitda 1,172 million stg, up 12.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: