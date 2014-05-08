FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heathrow appoints John Holland-Kaye as new CEO
May 8, 2014

Heathrow appoints John Holland-Kaye as new CEO

May 8 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport has promoted its development director John Holland-Kaye to the chief executive position, replacing Colin Matthews who announced his departure in April.

Heathrow, the world’s third busiest airport, said Holland-Kaye would take over as chief executive from July 1. Heathrow’s owners include Spain’s Ferrovial and the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, China and Singapore.

As development director, Holland-Kaye had been responsible for delivering the 1 billion pound investment to transform Heathrow, including the new Terminal 2. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)

