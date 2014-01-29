U.S. heating oil futures rise on large distillate draw

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. heating oil futures extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed a much larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks, which include heating fuel and diesel. Distillate stocks fell by 4.6 million barrels compared with a forecast of a 2.2 million barrel draw in a Reuters poll, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. U.S. ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures, more commonly known as heating oil, rose nearly 2 cents to $3.1793 per gallon after the data were released. The February contract, which expires on Friday, rose to a 5-month high of $3.1835 on Monday. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)