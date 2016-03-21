FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: March 21, 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 21, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: March 21, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

By Brendan Pierson

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 22

2 p.m. (ET) - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold a webinar on new developments in healthcare antitrust law. The webinar will discuss antitrust issues related to multi-regional provider networks, physician group mergers and "vertical" arrangements like hospital-physician agreements. For more information, visit bit.ly/1MbNqc8.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LAHxFn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.