7 months ago
Heckler & Koch says U.S. firm Orbital sues for damages
February 2, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 7 months ago

Heckler & Koch says U.S. firm Orbital sues for damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.

"Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far," the gunmaker said in a brief statement on Thursday.

"Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far."

A spokesman for Heckler & Koch declined to comment on the details of the claims. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

