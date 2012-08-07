FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hecla Mining profit falls on lower silver prices and mining activity
August 7, 2012

Hecla Mining profit falls on lower silver prices and mining activity

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hecla Mining Co reported a steep fall in second-quarter profit on lower silver prices and suspension of mining activities at a silver mine in Idaho.

The company’s Lucky Friday mine in Idaho was ordered shut by federal regulators earlier this year after three accidents.

Hecla said the mine, which is undergoing repair work, is expected to resume silver production in the first quarter of 2013.

Net income fell to $2.4 million, or one cent per share, from $33.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at Hecla, which mostly mines for silver in the United States and Mexico, fell 43 percent to $67 million.

Silver prices fell 24 percent to average $29.4 per ounce during the April-June quarter compared with the year earlier.

