Hecla Mining profit slumps on production shutdown
February 25, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Hecla Mining profit slumps on production shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co, the No.2 U.S. silver miner by output, reported a 96 percent drop in quarterly profit as the shutdown of its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho hurt production.

Profit fell to $605,000, or breakeven per share, in the fourth quarter, from $18.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at Hecla, which also produces zinc, lead and gold, fell 21 percent to $81.1 million.

Hecla said last week that it restarted Lucky Friday mine, which was ordered to shut for repair last January after three accidents since April 2011.

