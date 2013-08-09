FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starbucks CEO Schultz says Ackman has done damage to J.C. Penney -CNBC
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 8:42 PM / in 4 years

Starbucks CEO Schultz says Ackman has done damage to J.C. Penney -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Howard Schultz, the chief executive of Starbucks, said on Friday that major J.C. Penney shareholder Bill Ackman has done damage to the company and believes Ackman should be removed from the retailer’s board.

“Mike Ullman came back really to try and save the company, and what’s so perverse here, is that he’s trying to save the company that Bill Ackman has basically done severe damage to,” Schultz told cable television network CNBC.

Ullman is currently J.C. Penney’s chief executive and also serves on the Starbucks board.

“If I was sitting on that board, I would be asking for Bill Ackman’s removal,” Schultz said. Ackman, J.C. Penney’s largest shareholder, on Friday urged the company’s board to replace its chairman, Thomas Engibous.

Ackman on Thursday pushed to speed up the replacement of Ullman, who returned in April to stem sales declines blamed on Ron Johnson, Ackman’s pick to turn around the struggling century-old department store chain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.