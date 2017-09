NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Perry Capital LLC will ask the board of J.C. Penney to replace interim chief executive Mike Ullman, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund would also support the return of Ken Hicks to the company, CNBC said, citing sources. Perry Capital has a roughly 7.3 percent position in J.C. Penney, CNBC said.