Judge tosses contract dispute over proposed hedge fund
April 8, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Judge tosses contract dispute over proposed hedge fund

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by one hedge fund manager against another, finding the plans the two made to launch a new fund weren’t definite enough to form an enforceable contract.

Jonathan Lipton sued Michael Green in 2014, accusing him of reneging on a deal to partner with Lipton in a new fund called Trylon. Green allegedly launched Ice Farm Capital hedge fund with an investment from Soros Management instead.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22hAHa7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
