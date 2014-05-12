FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors add to hedge fund holdings in May -SS&C
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Investors add to hedge fund holdings in May -SS&C

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Investors added more cash to hedge funds than they redeemed in May, even though performance dipped during April, new data showed on Monday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, rose 0.94 points during May to 149.5 points, just shy of its record high of 150.77 points in September 2013.

During April, however, the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index showed the performance of the funds administered by the group on its platform fell 0.59 percent to bring year-to-date gains for the index to 1.97 percent.

“Subscriptions outpaced redemptions by two to one, whereas capital activity was down from prior-month levels,” said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.