Dacharan's flagship FX hedge fund up 24 pct, shut to new money

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Swiss systematic hedge fund Dacharan Advisory’s flagship currency fund is up 24 percent year to date and has been closed to new money since May, its co-founder told Reuters on Thursday.

The Dacharan FX High Exposure Fund can often trade around $1 billion a day in directional bets across a range of currencies over anything from a couple of hours to several days, said David Beddington.

The year-to-date performance of the fund, which Beddington co-runs with Ari Andricopoulos, compares to an average for currency managers tracked by data firm Eurohedge of 6.34 percent.

Beddington declined to specify the size of the fund, which launched in May 2008 and has posted annualised net returns of 19 percent, but said the majority of his clients were pension funds. Dacharan began turning clients away in May.

“We haven’t put a date on (reopening) the fund to new money, but given an aggressive turnover in the book, we want to make sure the market can absorb our capital without a market impact,” Beddington said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)