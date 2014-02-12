Hedge funds enjoy January performance boost -SS&C

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hedge fund returns grew 1.39 percent in January, recovering from December’s four-month low and outperforming many leading developed market stock indexes, the SS&C Hedge Fund Performance Index showed.

Funds also saw money trickle back in February, with SS&C’s separate GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions less redemptions, rising 0.94 percent, the financial software firm said in a statement.

“Net flows were positive for the month, with subscriptions outpacing redemptions by two to one,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies.

The flight to equities came as fund managers earned gross returns of 10.96 percent in the last 12 months. That contrasts with a 12.5 percent gain for the MSCI World Index and a rise of nearly 30 percent for the Standard & Poor’s 500 in 2013.

Since the start of the year, however, the case for equities has been undermined as markets were hit by turmoil in emerging markets, with the MSCI World Index falling 1.8 percent.