MOVES-Credit Suisse global macro director Massimo Amati departs -filing

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse director Massimo Amati has left the firm, data from British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed, as the bank continues with an overhaul of its global macro division.

Amati departed the bank on Dec. 14, data from the FCA register showed.

Credit Suisse and Amati both declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Details of his next role were not immediately clear.

In November, Credit Suisse was said to be reviewing senior positions in its global macro teams in London and New York after new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam revealed plans to cut costs, cull staff and raise money from investors.

The global macro unit at Credit Suisse helps clients trade, manage and structure products and services using rates, currencies and precious metals.

Amati rejoined Credit Suisse in October 2014 after stints at hedge fund firms Balyasny Asset Management, SAC Capital and Millennium Partners. He had previously worked at the bank in its fixed-income trading division.