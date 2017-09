BOSTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn, who ranked among last year’s biggest losers, has delivered back to back monthly gains in early 2016, leaving his fund up 3.3 percent for the year, a source familiar with the fund said.

In February, Greenlight Capital gained 1.9 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index has lost 5.5 percent since January and many hedge funds are nursing heavy losses.