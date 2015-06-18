Manhattan U.S. Attorney's top deputy to join hedge fund Elliott

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Richard Zabel, the top deputy for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, is leaving the Justice Department to become general counsel at the hedge fund Elliott Management, according to an internal Elliott memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Zabel, who will join the hedge fund in September, has served as the deputy U.S. attorney in Manhattan since 2011, helping to oversee a broad-based crackdown on insider trading, high-profile terrorism prosecutions and other major cases.

A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Zabel previously spent eight years as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan before becoming a partner at the law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Field in 1999.

In 2009, he returned to the office when the newly appointed Bharara named Zabel to lead the criminal division. Zabel later became Bharara’s chief deputy.

Bharara’s office and Zabel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The New York Times first reported Zabel’s move. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by W Simon)