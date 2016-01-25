Hedge fund case against auditors tossed

A New York state judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by two hedge funds against their accountants for failing to detect a financial fraud, finding the funds’ claims were caused by their own misconduct.

FIA Leveraged Fund Ltd and Fletcher Income Arbitrage Fund Ltd sued auditors Grant Thornton and EisnerAmper in April, seeking to recover $47 million in damages allegedly caused by the funds’ manager Alphonse Fletcher Jr and his asset management firm.

(Corrects second paragraph to clarify that FIA Leveraged Fund Ltd and Fletcher Income Arbitrage Fund Ltd’s lawsuit seeks to recover $47 million in damages allegedly caused by the funds’ manager Alphonse Fletcher Jr and his asset management firm.

(Adds a statement from Fletcher.)

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lAdxN8