Highbridge hedge fund's chief risk officer to step down

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The chief risk officer for Highbridge Capital Management’s hedge fund business is leaving the firm, two people with knowledge of the departure said on Wednesday.

Subramanyam Venkataraman, who has worked at the $28 billion investment manager for nine years, will be replaced by Jeff Holman, who joined Highbridge in 2008.

Venkataraman had made a personal decision to leave, one of the two people said. The other gave no reason for the departure.

Amy Yates, a managing director at Highbridge and head of human resources, declined to comment. Venkataraman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Venkataraman joined Highbridge from Morgan Stanley. He will remain at the firm until the end of the year, one of the two people familiar with the situation said.

Holman is head of Highbridge Quantitative Portfolio Construction, and will assume the hedge fund CRO role on Oct. 1. He was previously at hedge fund Citadel.

Highbridge, a unit of JPMorgan Chase Asset Management, was founded by Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca in 1992.

The $2 trillion hedge fund industry has boosted risk-management practices in the wake of the financial crisis and as more pensions and endowments allocate big money to alternative investment firms. Chief risk officers have become important and high-profile executives within hedge funds, often reporting directly to their CEO.