FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund manager sentenced for Ponzi scheme
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Hedge fund manager sentenced for Ponzi scheme

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Brian Kim was sentenced on Friday in New York state court to up to 15 years in prison, a month after pleading guilty to running a $6 million Ponzi scheme.

The 36-year-old Kim, who previously appeared on television as a derivatives expert, founded the now-defunct Liquid Capital Management. He sent investors phony monthly statements showing their accounts had inflated gains, according to prosecutors.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing $435,000 from his Manhattan condominium.

Kim fled to Hong Kong as a fugitive on the eve of his trial on the condominium case and was returned to New York 10 months later, in October, after Hong Kong authorities took him into custody.

Liquid Capital Management pleaded guilty to similar crimes as a corporate defendant.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Kim put his clients’ funds in highly speculative futures contracts that led to massive losses, despite touting himself as a trader investing in stable securities.

“My sincerest hope is that I can get out and start working gainfully so I can repay all of my victims,” Kim told Manhattan Supreme Court Acting Justice Charles Solomon before his sentencing on grand larceny, scheme to defraud and other charges. “I have every intention of doing so.”

Kim also pleaded guilty last year to passport fraud in Manhattan federal court and was sentenced Thursday to 14 months in federal prison. He had obtained a replacement passport by claiming his was lost after prosecutors confiscated his passport following his indictment on the condominium theft.

Kim’s attorney, Justin Levine, said he did not believe Kim set out to commit financial fraud.

“I think he truly believed he would make money for his investors,” Levine said before the court hearing.

Last year, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission obtained a default judgment order for more than $12 million against Kim and his company in restitution and penalties.

Kim will serve a five-to-15-year sentence in state prison but will remain in federal prison for another seven months on the passport fraud conviction.

The cases are People v. Kim, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, Nos. 86/2011, 97/2011, 5965/2009; and United States v. Brian Kim, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 11-cr-00642.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.