Man Group Q1 funds dip slightly, says markets remain challenging

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Says funds under management of $78.6 billion at March 31 (Dec. 31 2015: $78.7 billion)

* Says net inflows in quarter of $0.5 billion, comprising sales of $5.1 billion and redemptions of $4.6 billion

* Says overall investment movement of negative $0.7 billion in quarter

* Says positive investment performance across AHL’s range of strategies, adding $0.8 billion to funds under management, more than offset by;

* Says negative investment performance for GLG, mainly across their long only strategies, reducing fum by $1.5 billion;

* Says investment performance for numeric and FRM broadly flat for quarter

* Says risk appetite of clients has potential to impact flows

* Says continue to explore new options for growth, both organically and by acquisition, within disciplined financial framework

* Says ongoing uncertainty in markets remains challenging