Man Group Q1 funds dip slightly, says markets remain challenging
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Man Group Q1 funds dip slightly, says markets remain challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Says funds under management of $78.6 billion at March 31 (Dec. 31 2015: $78.7 billion)

* Says net inflows in quarter of $0.5 billion, comprising sales of $5.1 billion and redemptions of $4.6 billion

* Says overall investment movement of negative $0.7 billion in quarter

* Says positive investment performance across AHL’s range of strategies, adding $0.8 billion to funds under management, more than offset by;

* Says negative investment performance for GLG, mainly across their long only strategies, reducing fum by $1.5 billion;

* Says investment performance for numeric and FRM broadly flat for quarter

* Says risk appetite of clients has potential to impact flows

* Says continue to explore new options for growth, both organically and by acquisition, within disciplined financial framework

* Says ongoing uncertainty in markets remains challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
