N.Y. appeals court upholds hedge fund founder's prenup

Jan 28 -

A hedge fund founder on Thursday won a victory in his divorce battle, when a New York appeals court upheld a prenuptial agreement that leaves his wife with a small fraction of his fortune.

According to a 94-page decision by the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, First Department, Alexandra Lumiere Gottlieb claimed her former husband Jacob Gottlieb, founder of Visium Asset Management, overreached in negotiating the prenup, resulting in a manifestly unfair and therefore unenforceable agreement.

