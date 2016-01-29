FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. appeals court upholds hedge fund founder's prenup
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2016 / 2:40 AM / 2 years ago

N.Y. appeals court upholds hedge fund founder's prenup

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

A hedge fund founder on Thursday won a victory in his divorce battle, when a New York appeals court upheld a prenuptial agreement that leaves his wife with a small fraction of his fortune.

According to a 94-page decision by the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, First Department, Alexandra Lumiere Gottlieb claimed her former husband Jacob Gottlieb, founder of Visium Asset Management, overreached in negotiating the prenup, resulting in a manifestly unfair and therefore unenforceable agreement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pm8Wug

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.