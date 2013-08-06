FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Einhorn and Loeb hedge funds rise steadily in July - source
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Einhorn and Loeb hedge funds rise steadily in July - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - After a particularly rough June, two of the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry’s best known managers, David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb, each saw their main funds gain almost 3 percent last month, according to an investor.

The investor was not authorized to speak publicly about the private funds’ returns.

Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital rose 2.8 percent in July, sending yearly returns to 10.3 percent.

Loeb’s Third Point Offshore fund rose 2.9 pct in July, boosting yearly returns to 15.9 percent. A levered version of Loeb’s flagship fund, called Third Point Ultra, climbed 4.1 percent last month. That portfolio had gained 23.6 percent for the year through July 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.