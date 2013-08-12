FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAC Capital's Parameter Capital trading group closes - sources
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

SAC Capital's Parameter Capital trading group closes - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An affiliated fund of Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors shut down last week as the $14 billion hedge fund begins to shrink in the wake of a criminal indictment filed against it in July, according to two people familiar with the unit’s closure.

Parameter Capital Management, which had managed money for SAC since 2010, traded mainly financial stocks. The team was run by portfolio managers Glenn Shapiro and Anil Stevens.

The sources said the decision to close Parameter had been in the planning before federal prosecutors charged Cohen’s firm in a five-count indictment with fostering a culture where employees flouted the law and were encouraged to top tap their personal networks for inside information about publicly traded companies.

Meanwhile, Tom Conheeney, SAC Capital’s president, sent an email to the firm’s employees on Saturday, in response to several news reports about SAC’s future. In the email, according to one of the sources, Conheeney said the firm will have as much capital to invest at year’s end as it had in 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.