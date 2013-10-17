SAC Capital deal with U.S. prosecutors gets closer -source

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A deal between SAC Capital and U.S. prosecutors to resolve a criminal insider trading case against the firm could come in a few days, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Any potential deal between Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital and federal authorities would likely involve some admission of liability by the firm, the source said.

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times both previously reported that a deal between the hedge fund and prosecutors was close and could involve a penalty of more than $1 billion. (Reporting by Matthew Goldstein; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)