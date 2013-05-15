FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-More top hedge funds dropped Apple shares in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 15, 2013 / 6:51 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-More top hedge funds dropped Apple shares in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In paragraph 3, corrects the number of shares sold by Tiger Global)

May 15 (Reuters) - One-time hedge fund darling Apple Inc was dropped by more famous hedge fund managers in the first quarter, including John Griffin and Chase Coleman.

Shares of Apple were down $17.91, or 4 percent, in trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 40 percent from their all-time peak of $705.07 back in September.

Griffin’s Blue Ridge Capital exited a position of 530,000 shares in the first quarter, according to a filing the firm made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Coleman’s Tiger Global Management sold 790,000 Apple shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000.

Also, David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management trimmed its Apple stake to 540,000 shares from almost 913,000 shares at the end of the fourth quarter.

The first-quarter moves followed substantial selling of Apple by leading funds in the fourth quarter as well, including Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors and Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.