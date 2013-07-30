FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's fund loses about $300 mln on Herbalife
July 30, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Ackman's fund loses about $300 mln on Herbalife

BOSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager William Ackman has lost roughly $300 million since his Pershing Square Capital Management put on its $1 billion short bet against Herbalife, according to a person familiar with the portfolio.

Halfway through July the fund posted a monthly gain of 2.2 percent, but Herbalife’s share price has since jumped 16 percent, putting that monthly gain in doubt, two people familiar with the portfolio said.

Ackman responded to Herbalife’s second-quarter earnings report, which sent the stock price higher again, with a five- page press release. In it, he questions what he calls the company’s weak operating earnings growth, the company’s use of what he calls a beneficial exchange rate with Venezuela and the fact that the company’s new accountant has not audited the latest earnings report.

