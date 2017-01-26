FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's fund made two new bets but doesn't identify them
January 26, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 7 months ago

Ackman's fund made two new bets but doesn't identify them

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months but has declined to identify them.

Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees $10.9 billion in assets, committed 4 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position #1" late last year and has already made money in it, the company told investors in an update on Thursday.

In early 2017, the hedge fund added another position, committing 9 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position #2." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

