Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 31.2 YTD
September 3, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 31.2 YTD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings portfolio, the hedge fund he plans to list publicly later this year, has gained 31.2 percent this year through August, an investor in the fund said on Wednesday.

The portfolio gained 3.1 percent last month, extending its already strong gains for the year which have made it one of the industry’s best performing funds this year.

Last month Ackman told investors in a letter that he is hoping to raise permanent capital by listing the fund on a stock exchange.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard Valdmanis

