Pershing Square's Ackman says bullish on Fannie, Freddie
February 12, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 3 years ago

Pershing Square's Ackman says bullish on Fannie, Freddie

Svea Herbst-Bayliss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hedge fund titan William Ackman said on Thursday that U.S. mortgage financing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are a bet he likes a lot.

“It is the most interesting risk-reward that I am aware of in the capital markets right now,” Ackman said at the Harbor Investment Conference when asked to discuss his investement in the the two companies.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management ranked as last year’s best peforming hedge fund with a 40 percent return. The hedge fund first made a bet on the mortgage companies in late 2013. (Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

