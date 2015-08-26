FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman's Pershing Square down for the year after market turbulence
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square down for the year after market turbulence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Mangement is posting a loss for the year after the recent market decline, it told investors on Wednesday.

“At the date of this report, the year to date investment performance has been erased, and the Company is at a loss position for the year,” the hedge fund said in its interim financial statement.

The fund had been up 10.1 percent for the year through the end of July.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.