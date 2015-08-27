Ackman's hedge fund down 13.1 pct for August

BOSTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hedge fund mogul William Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings portfolio fell 13.1 percent this month, leaving the fund down 4.3 percent for the year, the firm said on Thursday.

The performance numbers cover returns through Tuesday, Aug. 25.

On Wednesday, Ackman told investors that his firm’s roughly 10 percent gain through July had turned into a loss amid the market rout. He did not say exactly how much the fund had lost. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)