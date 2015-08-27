FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ackman's hedge fund down 13.1 pct for August
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 27, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ackman's hedge fund down 13.1 pct for August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on stocks)

BOSTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hedge fund mogul William Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings portfolio fell 13.1 percent this month, leaving the fund down 4.3 percent for the year, the firm said on Thursday.

The performance numbers cover returns through Tuesday, Aug. 25.

On Wednesday, Ackman told investors that his firm’s roughly 10 percent gain through July had turned into a loss amid the market rout. He did not say exactly how much the fund had lost.

On Thursday, when stocks rose steeply for a second day in a row, several of Ackman’s holdings saw strong gains including Valeant and Canadian Pacific, suggesting to some investors that his portfolio’s performance may still improve before month-end numbers are finalized next week. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.