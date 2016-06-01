FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings off 18.6 pct for year - source
June 1, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings off 18.6 pct for year - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings hedge fund widened its loss for the year to date slightly and is now off 18.6 percent after slipping 0.7 percent in May, an investor in the fund said.

The fund lost a small amount of money in May following strong gains in April when it rose 10.2 percent. That gain helped shrink the firm's loss for the year through April to 18 percent. In the first three months of 2016, Pershing Square Holdings had lost 25.6 percent, posting one of the industry's worst returns.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
