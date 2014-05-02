FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings up 20 percent year-to-date
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings up 20 percent year-to-date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings extended this year’s strong gains with a 7.6 percent jump in April, leaving it up 20 percent for the year, three sources said on Thursday.

A large part of April’s gains were driven by pharmaceutical company Allergan Inc, whose stock rallied 36 percent in the wake of news that Pershing Square had acquired a 10 percent stake and is working with pharmaceutical company Valeant to buy the Botox-maker.

Pershing Square now manages $13.6 billion. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.