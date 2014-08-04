FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 27.2 pct YTD through July
August 4, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings fund up 27.2 pct YTD through July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings fund has risen 27.2 percent this year after extending its gains modestly last month when many hedge fund managers suffered losses.

The Pershing Square Holdings fund inched up 0.6 percent in July. Ackman’s performance has long been watched closely but never more so than now as the fund manager fights to try and seal a deal between drug companies Allergan and Valeant and periodically presents fresh evidence to underscore his argument that nutrition and diet company Herbalife is running a pyramid scheme, something the company denies. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)

